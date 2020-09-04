The Lakeshore Food Club will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 9, following a five-month closure due to COVID-19.
The announcement was made Thursday by Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal. She emphasized that, though the doors will be open, safety measures will remain in effect.
For one thing, shoppers 5 years old and older will be required to wear face coverings while in the store. Social distancing will also be required, and no more than four shoppers will be allowed in the store at a time.
If shoppers are unable to wear face masks, they will have to make arrangements for a food pickup, which the Lakeshore Food Club has been providing since the start of the shutdown.
During the shutdown, the food club continued to serve its membership, and the community as a whole, offering curbside pickup services.
“In March, we responded to the pandemic the best way we knew how — we got food to our neighbors in the safest manner possible and the most efficient way possible. During the pandemic, we distributed more than 2,600 food boxes and actively served more than 1,000 different households out of the parking lot of the food club.”
Gronstal said continuing to serve members of the community during the pandemic put the scale and severity of the situation into sharp focus.
“If I can use one word to describe the experience, it was humbling. People came to use to get help who had never needed services before,” she said. “Hearing people’s stories just humbled me to the core, because this affected everybody.”
The food club saw that first-hand, not only at the store, but while working with the USDA Farmers to Families program to distribute food at the Mason County Fairgrounds. Gronstal said more than 12,000 food boxes were given out during the handful of drive-in food distribution days.
“We are proud to have offered these services to our neighbors, especially during uncertain times,” she wrote. “But now it is time to transition back to the food club model and give folks the ability to make their own food choices once again.”
HOW TO HELP
Because of layoffs in various industries and other economic tribulations, Gronstal said she expects membership at the food club will increase significantly in the fall.
“We fully anticipate — and I can already see it in the new membership applications that have come through online — that we will serve more people in the fall that we have ever served before,” she said.
With the expected influx of members, the food club will also need more volunteers. There will also be a need for donations.
“If anyone wants to donate anything, we are having a hard time getting cleaning supplies in,” Gronstal said. “Any household cleaning items that people can share is a current need.”
Anyone who would like to volunteer or donate should contact Nacomie Wallman, program coordinator, at (231) 480-4334.
In Thursday’s release, Gronstal said she’s excited to reopen.
“Opening in September means that our produce section is full of gorgeous, locally grown vegetables that Mason County gardeners have cultivated on our behalf. Our freezer is also full of delicious Sander’s meats. And because of the amazing outpouring of community support from individuals and organizations, we have been able to weather the ever-increasing costs of operations as food supply costs have skyrocketed,” she stated.
MORE INFORMATION
Adjusted hours of operation will be used throughout the month. The store will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Gronstal said it’s likely the store will be able to resume its normal hours at the end of the month as long as there are no additional executive orders.
“I’m confident that Oct. 1 we will return to our normal six days a week,” she said.
The store will be closed until Sept. 9, as preparation for reopening continues, and its meal pickup program has been suspended until then as well.
The Lakeshore Food Club offers food and non-food essential items to qualifying members who reside, work or attend school in Mason County and live within 200 percent of federal income guidelines. Those who are struggling as a result of Covid are encouraged to reach out to the food club and talk to Gronstal about their situation.
Membership is $10 for a 30-day period. Non-food essentials are also offered.
Those interested in becoming a member or renewing a previous membership can now fill out an application online at www.lakeshorefoodclub.org/application or they can call (231) 480-4334.
The Lakeshore Food Club is at 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.