Lakeshore Food 4 Kids will be hosting a fundraiser to help battle the increasing food costs and the local need to help supply food to families in the area.
The Purses with Purpose event will be held from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Stearns Hotel Ballroom in downtown Ludington.
“Purses with Purpose offers a fantastic opportunity for both fashion enthusiasts and those passionate about impacting the lives of children,” said LF4K co-founder Tara Autrey. “Attendees will have the chance to bid on a large selection of new and gently-loved purses, many with designer labels like Coach, Kate Spade, and Michael Kors. In addition, exclusive experiences will be auctioned such as a resort getaway, golf and spa packages, culinary adventures, and unique outdoor experiences. All proceeds from the event will directly support the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids program, allowing more school children to be served.”
Autrey said the idea for the fundraiser came from former West Shore Educational Service District Superintendent Jeanne Oakes, who saw something similar in the Grand Rapids area.
“We have been waiting for the right moment to bring this fundraiser to Ludington. As the LF4K program has grown and food costs continue to increase, we decided to bring this unique event to our community this year,” she said.
LF4K was started by Autrey, along with Ludington residents Carrie Brandt and Sara Ewing, as a way to provide food support to Ludington-area families. Founded in 2016, the group offers students food bags to take home over the weekend that include meals, snacks and canned goods. The bags are meant for that individual student to give them the food support they need to get through the days they can’t receive meals at school.
Along with the upcoming fundraiser, LF4K has teamed up with the Lakeshore Food Club, becoming a program arm of the nonprofit. Food club executive director O’Nealya Gronstal stated that the collaboration will be beneficial to both programs in many ways.
“One of the biggest benefits is our shared donor base,” Gronstal said. “We live in a small community and we know that donors supported both of our organizations, many times at the same time. This streamlines support of food access in our community.
“Another benefit is the fact that our missions perfectly align and our core values are identical. As LF4K has grown, sought long-term sustainability, and desired to expand beyond Ludington schools, the leadership of LF4K had confidence in our ability to see these dreams come to fruition.”
Autrey stated that she is very excited about the union, as it will offer LF4K the opportunity to better serve the students and their families.
“LFC has a long-standing reputation of caring for this community and stewarding their resources well,” she said. “When we recognized that our grassroots organization outgrew our volunteer capacity, it just made sense to approach our friends at Lakeshore Food Club. Through the Lakeshore Food Club, LF4K can finally wrap their arms around the entire family rather than just the students, bringing dignified access to fresh, healthy foods and other essential services.”
As a program under the Lakeshore Food Club’s umbrella, the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids program is excited to be able to expand its services this year to outside of just Ludington Area Schools.
“Sara, Carrie, and I are excited that our program will continue providing weekend food to students experiencing food insecurity at Ludington Schools with the same caring volunteers who have faithfully shared their time with LF4K while also expanding to students beyond Ludington,” Autrey stated. “We know that the need is great throughout Mason County, and LFC has the capacity to expand our program.”
Gronstal added, “We are so excited that LF4K entrusted their program to us. We have long desired to expand our own reach beyond Ludington to the outlying areas of Mason County. This opportunity allows us to partner with the areas to serve families experiencing food insecurity. Our mission is to bring dignified access to fresh, healthy foods to all of Mason County. It is our hope that we not just connect with these students, but with their families as well as LF4K and LFC work together to build a healthier Mason County.”
To help ensure the LF4K is sustainable for years to come, the Pennies from Heaven Foundation recently donated $25,000 to help support the need for the program’s mission.
“The foundation wanted to give a gift to Lakeshore Food 4 Kids for the upcoming school year and help them look down the road for future years, and reach even more students in Mason County,” Pennies from Heaven executive director Monica Schuyler said. “The community has stepped up in the last seven years to support this incredible team of passionate volunteers feeding students and supporting families. We hope that our gift, in partnership with the community’s continued generosity, and now this fun and fashionable event, will help Lakeshore Food for Kids as they prepare to take a big step forward.”
For more information about the event or to donate purses or experiences, email lakeshorefood4kids@gmail.com.
Tickets can be purchased at lakeshorefoodclub.org/purses or by contacting Cathy Coleman at cathytcoleman5@gmail.com.
Autrey said that by attending Purses with Purpose, people can make a “tangible difference” in the lives of vulnerable children in Mason County.