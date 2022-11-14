VICTORY TWP. — A combination of too many penalties, and a fill-in goalie proved too much for the Lakeshore Badgers co-op ice hockey team to overcome in Monday afternoon’s 11-5 season-opening loss to East Kentwood at the West Shore Community Ice Arena.
Parker Rey certainly would have liked a much more successful debut as the Badgers new head coach, but despite the loss he saw some positives come out of it.
“We’re playing offense really, really well,” Rey said. “To be honest, we dominated the game. I am very proud of the guys for how they held it together.
“When it was 5-on-5, it was tough for them to touch us. Yes, penalties were an issue. But, we just have to maintain the discipline a little bit more, and keep doing the other things right.
“For what it’s worth they scored a lot, but I think we had two or three shorties (short-handed goals) on them. The kids played very, very well. I’m proud of them.”
The Badgers actually grabbed an early 1-0 lead, when Mason County Central senior Austin Quillan buried a shot in the back of the net on an assist from Manistee Catholic freshman Nathaniel Barnett.
Kentwood broke through for back-to-back goals and went up, 2-1 and then the game seesawed back-and-forth for a time, but the Badgers never had the lead again.
After scoring a goal to even the score, 2-2, the Badgers again trailed, 3-2. They again tied it, 3-3, and then the game got away from them.
Ludington sophomore Joey Castonia was expected to be the Badgers’ starting goalie, but is out for perhaps up to eight weeks with an injury.
He was hurt about a week ago, and depending on the severity of the injury could conceivably be back in three weeks or less. The Badgers are hoping for less.
Another Ludington sophomore, Ansel Carroll, handled the goalkeeping duties in Castonia’s absence and despite the 11 goals Kentwood scored made some really big saves.
It was the first time Carroll has played in goal since his youth hockey days.
“It was actually entertaining to watch him in goal,” added Rey. “I have nothing but good things to say about how he played.”
Mason County Central freshman Lukas Schade scored two goals for the Badgers, while Quillan, Mason County Eastern sophomore Drake McKay, Mason County Eastern sophomore Brandon Austin (unassisted) and Ludington sophomore JT Szoboszlay had one apiece.
Contributing assists for the Badgers were Manistee junior Gavin Rhodea, Barnett 2 and Austin 2.
The Badgers had to make a venue change for its next game, and will play Southgate Anderson at Cadillac on Saturday with the first puck drop at noon.