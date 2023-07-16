The Ludington Boat Club was filled with hundreds of people, some dressed in pirate costumes, listening to Caribbean-style music during Saturday’s Buccaneer Bash.
The Lakeshore Pyrate Heads have been partying with the purpose of raising money to end Alzheimer’s disease. The annual Buccaneer Bash is in its 15th year of raising funds for the area chapter of Alzheimer’s Association.
During those 15 years the Lakeshore Pryate Heads have raised at least $5,000 per year for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Mason county every year, according to Development Manager Rachel Dober.
“They are always one of our top teams for the walk,” she said. “The club does a variety of different fundraisers throughout the year: Blast into Summer, Buccaneer Bash, a garage sale and other fundraisers.”
Dober said the club has been doing this for the Alzheimer’s Association since the Walk to End Alzheimers started in Mason County.
“It is incredible what this group does for Alzheimer’s,” she said. “The group works all year-round just planning the bash and other events that they do. They are all so passionate about the disease, and many of them have a connection to Alzheimer’s disease or another type of dementia in some way or form. They are dedicated to helping raise money for care support and research.”
During her opening remarks at the bash on Saturday, Dober thanked the group for all of its hard work and for being involved with the club and all that it does through the year.
Dober also thanked everyone who came out on Saturday to show their support.
“We are all so grateful,” she said.
Dober also shared a little bit about the Alzheimer’s Association both at the national and state levels and also the Mason County chapter.
“All of the money that is raised… goes towards the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Mason County,” she told the hundreds of people in attendance.
Dober said those funds raised at the Buccaneer Bash also help with care, support and research.
“Things like the Alzheimer’s support group in Mason County, the 24-7 help line the people in Mason County utilize and for Alzheimer’s research (are where the funds go),” she said.
Music was provided by Jimmy Dodson and Two Dudes in Flip-flops. The Pyrate ship was on hand to provide hours of enjoyment for the kids, who many dressed in pirate costumes and carried toy swords. There were many auctions available along with food and drinks.
The final total raised from the bash will not be known for a few days.