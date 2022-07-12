For all those in the Ludington area looking for a tropical, swashbuckling party, the time has come. The 14th annual Buccaneer Bash will be on Saturday from 4-10 p.m. at the Ludington Boat Club.
It will feature Caribbean-style music, food trucks, a raffle, auctions and much more. This “Party with a Purpose” is $5 at the door and free for kids 12 and under.
The Buccaneer Bash is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, put on by the Lakeshore Pyrate Heads each year. As a “Party to end Alzheimer’s” it raises thousands of dollars for the association in Mason County, said Becky Riggs, liaison with the local Alzheimer’s Association and longtime Pyrate.
Each year the Buccaneer Bash raises $9-12,000, Riggs said. Last year the Pyrate Heads donated $12,000, their highest donation ever.
The Pyrate Heads have a strong standing in the community, Riggs said. They perform various services for the community, including participation in the Fourth of July parade with their pirate ship “The Adventure” and their cannon, book readings at Sandcastles and area libraries and collecting canned goods for the Salvation Army.
“We just like to do community service,” Riggs said.
The main band at the Buccaneer Bash will be Two Dudes in Flip Flops, a pair of brothers who play “Trop rock for your Caribbean soul.” This will be the first time since 2018 that they have attended the fundraiser.
“They’re a fun group,” Riggs said. “People really like them and they’re really family-friendly, which we want because we want people to bring their families.”
The opening musicians will be two Pyrate Head members: Jimmy Dodson with Scott Rutterbush on the conga drum. They will play from 4 to 6 p.m. and Two Dudes in Flip Flops will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.
There will also be prizes for those who dress in their best pirate costume. There will be two costume contests, one for adults and one for children. Prizes will consist of gift cards and items donated by Ludington businesses.
“We love people to come in costume if they’d like to,” Riggs said.
There will be a silent auction with six items so far, including a children’s item. There will also be a live auction with more items donated from local businesses and a lottery ticket board raffle.
The boat club will be selling beverages for both children and adults and R&T’s Colossal Kitchen from Scottville will be serving a variety of “delicious food options.”
The Lakeshore Pyrate Heads, also known as the Pyrates of the Inland Seas, started as a Parrot Head Club and evolved into the organization they are today, Riggs said. The Parrot Heads are clubs nationwide that enjoy Jimmy Buffett music and provide community service together. The Pyrate Heads are a Ludington community service organization.
The club has always done a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. Many of the club members have some connection with Alzheimer’s through a family or friend that has/had it, so the club decided to make that one of its focuses for fundraising, Riggs said.
The Alzheimer’s Association of Mason County holds monthly support meetings for caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients. They also have a caregivers 24/7 support phone line.
“It is really, really helpful to caregivers,” Riggs said. “The Alzheimer’s Association gives caregivers support and education, even for businesses if they want to know more about Alzheimer’s…but they’re focus is mostly on caregivers.”
The main importance of the event is to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association, but it’s also to get people out and participating in the community, Riggs said.
“It’s to get people in the community out and doing some fun stuff that they don’t ordinarily do,” Riggs said. “We get a lot of new people who have never come before…Every year is a little different because we have different raffle items and auction items.”