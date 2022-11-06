When most people think of pirates they think of high seas, sword fighting and the plundering of gold.
Sure but for a small group of Lakeshore Pyrate Heads, who were dressed in their pirate best, their mission on Saturday was to teach the 30 or so children in attendance, some manners and how to be polite to others, through reading the book, “Are Pirates Polite?”
The group supports Sandcastles Children’s Museum and appears at the museum a couple of times a year to interact with the children and talk about what a pirate’s life is truly about.
On Saturday, as the book was being read, a couple of members acted out what was being read on stage.
The children seem to like the acting, but some were taking pirating to the next level and plundering the Lakeshore Pyrate Heads treasure chest full of plastic necklaces and golden coins to the delight of the pirates on stage.
Becky Riggs said the visit to the museum is part of the group’s mission to reach out into the community.
“We love them volunteering at the museum,” said Cathy Dalton, manager at Sandcastles. “It is a great event. Kids can get their pictures taken with the pirates. They read a story and there is a craft for kids following the story. They are always willing to do whatever is needed when they come here.”
The Lakeshore Pyrate Heads is a non-profit group that supports the fight against Alzheimer’s. It’s primary benefit is the Buccaneer Bash at the Ludington Boat Club during the summer, and the group participates in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Cartier Park. The group raised $6,500 for the Great Lakes chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The club has become a staple both in the Fourth of July parade and in the Aglow on the Avenue parade for the pirate ship float. There are many members on the ship, some even firing the cannon from time-to-time.
The Lakeshore Pyrate Heads, which was known as the parrot heads first, was established in 2002.
“We were a group since 2002 on a much smaller scale,“ Becky Riggs said
Today, there are about 50 members of the club that holds monthly meetings. The club is always looking for new members.