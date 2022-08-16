A bakery hoping to expand, a disc-golf store planning to upsize an annual event, a swimming school angling to operate year-round, a tour company looking to bolster its marketing presence, and a bed and breakfast planning to incorporate virtual historic tours into its visitor experience — each vied for a payout to put help realize their goals during the fourth annual Momentum 5x5 Pitch Night Tuesday at Epworth Heights.
At the end of the evening, Lakeshore Swim School owner Marissa Barnett beat out the competition, winning $5,000 from the Epworth Assembly and Epworth Church Assembly to jumpstart the process of expanding her now-seasonal business into a year-round venture, with plans to eventually purchase a facility of her own.
With only five minutes to sell a panel of judges on their ideas, Barnett was up against Britter’s Twisted Whisk, Grip ’N’ Rip Disc Golf, Love Ludington Tours and Cartier Mansion’s MI Travel Purpose. Each took the stage to sell the judges — Epworth cottagers Steve Walch, Gay Dwyer and Dave Schlott — on their ideas with the hopes of winning the payout.
During the pitch, which Epworth hosts in conjunction with the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, Barnett told the audience and the judges that she wanted to transform her business from a seasonal offering into one that’s up and running all year.
She started her venture “teaching … people of all ages how to swim” in 2021, and had a great turnout based on word-of-mouth alone.
With a little intentional advertising, the number of customers more-than doubled this year.
Barnett sees the potential for future growth, and she said there’s no shortage of ways in which the business could benefit the community — from physical therapy to drowning safety courses. She said she wants to open a year-round facility so she “can see more of the people come in and become water-safe.”
With a facility of her own, she’d offer birthday parties, parents nights, form partnerships with area schools and daycares, offer consistent hours and have a clear schedule.
The 5x5 funds will have a “huge financial impact on my business,” she said.
“I hope that, by opening this facility, more people in the community can become water safe,” she said.
Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller said Barnett’s presentation “really resonated with judges in terms of … potential to create something great … for Mason County.”
After learning that she’d take home the $5,000, Barnett told the Daily News she felt “overwhelmed.”
“I have spent so much time on this. I’m so grateful. It’s such a passion of mine, and to see it validated, and to see that our community’s going to have a chance to become more water-confident and more water-safe — this is really big for me. For the community, too, not just for me.”
Barnett said the immediate plan is to hire a consulting firm consisting of experts in aquatic fitness.
“They’ll be able to help me along the way every step, but essentially they’ll help me complete my business plan so I can step forward from here with a really successful business,” she said.
She also said she hopes to get training in special-needs aquatic fitness, “so I can offer that to the community as well.”
Essentially, the 5x5 money will help her lay the foundation for the future, according to Barnett.
Miller said all the finalists were “very passionate” about what they brought to the pitch night, and she was sure they’d all be successful in bringing their plans to fruition.
For Love Ludington Tours owner Bailey Richert, that means growing her “experience-based bus tour” business, which — for now — is for women 21 and older. The tours take guests to surprise destinations, and Richert sees a wealth of potential in the idea, as “no one else in the area is doing this.”
Brittany Septrion, owner of Brother’s Twisted Whisk, pitched an expansion of her home bakery, which recently launched a retail location at The Port in downtown Ludington. Septrion hopes to expand her offerings, add staff, and bolster her ability to ship products “locally, statewide and nationally” in the future.
Cartier Mansion bed and breakfast owners Chris and Jenna Simpler plan to start a new venture to highlight historic homes, businesses and other facilities in Ludington using virtual 3D scans.
Jenna Simpler said their vision is focused on “connecting Ludington with the world.”
They hope to have their new business, dubbed MI Travel Purpose LLC, open in time to help promote Ludington’s 2023 sesquicentennial.
Kayleen Moffitt, who co-owns Grip ’N’ Rip Disc Golf with Tyler Martinsen, said her business aims to capitalize on the popularity of disc golf as well as Mason County’s prime location for fans of the sport by expanding a Halloween disc-golf tournament at Scottville’s Riverside Park into an annual “family fun day,” with games, a raffle to benefit charities and more.
MORE ABOUT MOMENTUM 5X5
Epworth has been partnering with the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce to host the Momentum 5x5 Pitch Night since 2018, and representatives from the community said it’s a great way to give a boost to new and expanding businesses.
“We look forward to the 5x5 each year because we know it’s a powerful outreach,” said Epworth General Manager Kim Hamm. “What better way to support our community and show we care than to encourage local entrepreneurs.”
Dick Strabel, Epworth Church Association Outreach Committee chair, said Epworth gives back in various ways, but the pitch night is “unique.”
“The idea that we can help nurture the start or expansion of a small business is so worthwhile. It’s exciting to hear so many different great ideas coming from local residents that can add a vibrant business to the area,” Strabel said. “We all care about the vitality of the Ludington area and we hope to nurture a business that can grow and become another future success story.”
Hamm added, “We are so proud of the businesses who’ve won the past 5x5s. They’re thriving, taking their businesses to new heights, and serving as an inspiration to the next batch of business owners.”
After Tuesday’s win, Lakeshore Swim School will be automatically entered in the top 10 businesses contending for a larger prize in the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Momentum Business Plan Competition, according to Miller. That contest is on hold for the year, but the chamber plans to bring it back in 2023.
Past winners of the 5x5 Pitch Night include Ludington candle company House & Harbor in 2021, which recently opened a downtown Ludington location, called The Port, in partnership with several other area businesses. Faire Heart — formerly Inspired Parties — won the pitch night in 2019, and went on to win $14,000 at the Momentum Business Plan Competition. In 2018, Sister Bees won $5,000 at the pitch night and $50,000 at the larger Momentum competition.