The 40th running of the Ludington Lakestride races very well could see a big influx of registrants as race day approaches this Saturday.
The Lakestride, this year, will have two different sets of races, a virtual one and an in-person one. That’s because much of the planning for the races happens months in advance of the actual races themselves. With the COVID-19 pandemic still having its grip on life, the Lakestride’s board worked within the protocols that were going on.
“This year was tough because we had to get registration online. We had to make a decision as soon as possible as to whether we were going to go virtual,” said Lakestride Race Director Alicia Christensen. “Things weren’t looking real positive then.”
“Then” was back in January and February, before the spike of cases came in March. Still, as the weeks have gone on, organizers were able to go with an in-person race with protocols in place for COVID-19.
Christensen said the Lakestride became a bit of a hybrid event where there will be some virtual runners — competing in their respective distances where they are and turning in their times — and there will be an in-person series of races, too.
“I think that’s a trend that’s going to stick around,” she said. “COVID has kind of opened up different options and ways of doing things. We still have a great response from our virtual registration. I think it gets them to think that they can still do the Lakestride, and the still feel like they’re a part of it. They still get their shirt and finisher medal.”
The rankings between the virtual and in-person races, though, will remain separate.
Already, there are about 400 registrations in, and Christensen anticipates another 50 by the time the races start outside Nader’s Motel & Suites on North Lakeshore Drive in Ludington. She’d love to see as many as 100 more registrations by race day.
“Registration was slow to start, but it has been picking up in the last couple of weeks,” she said. “We did open up the late registration on Friday. People can still register, and I think we’ll get some good turnout there.”
Last year, the Lakestride was done as a virtual race only. This year, it marks the 40th in-person running of the series of races, and there are some COVID-related precautions that are happening. The start of the half marathon is scheduled for 8 a.m. with the 5-kilometer runs set for 8:10 and the 10-kilometer runs at 8:20. It’s an attempt to space out the race starts a bit more instead of having each race start five minutes apart, Christensen said.
According to the Lakestride’s website, hand sanitizer will be available. Volunteers will wear gloves to fill cups with water or Gatorade, and those cups will be placed on tables rather than passed out to runners as they pass.
The registration tent will be at Stearns Park Beach, Christensen said.
She was also glad to see the return of the Friday night Family Fun Run. The fun run is at 6 p.m. and is for a mile.
Beyond the changes to start times and the return of the fun run, the prizes for the top overall winners in each of the races changed, too.
“Our sponsors have really stepped up. Even with things at the last minute, it’s been, ‘Hey, what can we do?’” Christensen said. “Snyder’s Shoes is giving a new pair of shoes for the overall half marathon winners and gift cards to the 5K and 10K winners. That will adds something to the competition. The Lakestride always draws competitive runners. It’s a really nice mix, and our sponsors have really come through this year.”
The Lakestride itself is coming through for the community, too. A portion of each of the registrations will be donated to the United Way of Mason County’s COVID-19 Relief Fund and the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids program.
For more on the Lakestride or to register, go online to www.ludingtonlakestride.com