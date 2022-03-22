A crew from Gerber Construction Co. of Reed City has been busy prepping the former Lakeview Elementary School for demolition during the past couple of weeks.
The building was purchased from the Ludington Area School District last May, when the board of trustees agreed to sell the property to J. White Properties in 6-1 vote.
Once the former school is demolished the plan is to build 12 single family homes on the property.
Jeff White of J. White properties said things are going as planned.
“We had an aggressive timeline,” he said. “We are hopeful that the school will be coming down in the next week or two.
“I think the timeline has surprised some people. I told everybody at the get go that we are going to jump right on this, we closed on the property in January. To have the school down by April, that is a great start.”
White said once the school is down the plan is to get the land setup and prepped for construction of the family homes.
He said that in the demolition process he is hoping to save a number of bricks that could be incorporated into the family properties.
“We will offer those bricks to each of the lot buyers who will be building a home there,” he said. “To incorporate in some way those bricks into their home — not a lot, maybe a dozen or so.”
White is hoping incorporating the bricks will be a way to continue the legacy of Lakeview.
“We will be saving a number of them, cleaning them up and offering them to each homeowner,” he said.
White said the whole process so far has been exciting but also a little bittersweet.
“I grew up here, I went to Foster Elementary School but played basketball at Lakeview,” he said. “It’s also a great opportunity to build on a great neighborhood that surrounds the school. To have 12 homes go in there is very exciting for the city and for that neighborhood.”
White said people have shared many stories about Lakeview with him.
“I think you’re going to find that with all of the schools,” he said. “It’s part of our fabric.”
White said the demolition of the school should go quickly with all of the prep work that has occurred to this point.