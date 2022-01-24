Playground equipment from Lakeview and Franklin elementary schools is set to be relocated to other city parks.
Two complete playsets, as well as climbing walls, a swing set, a slide, and a dinosaur jungle gym will be split between Cartier Park Campground and Blodgett Park, which is near the American Legion post on James Street.
A contract worth $38,468.75 for PLAY Environments Design, a Holland company, to uproot and reinstall the equipment was approved by the Ludington City Council at its meeting Monday.
The contract was originally worth $6,462.50 more, but the city will save that by procuring wood chips itself and installing them using city staff, according to Councilor Cheri Stibitz.
The council also approved the donation to the city of the Lakeview playground equipment, which the city estimated to be worth $50,000. It was donated by JWhite Properties, which bought Lakeview last year to build 12 single-family homes on the land.
The Franklin equipment has already been sold for $1 to the city by developers.
A swing set is planned to be split between Cartier and Blodgett parks. Each park is getting a complete playset and a curved climbing wall. Cartier Park is getting a slide and a dinosaur jungle gym.
Existing equipment at Cartier and Blodgett parks is non-conforming with playground specifications and is planned to be scrapped, according to parks committee minutes.
The Foster playgrounds are planned to remain in place for public use after the school is replaced with a multi-family housing development, according to the city manager.
The council’s actions are the latest step in the decommissioning of Ludington’s three elementary schools and pre-school, which were replaced this year with a single school. The three elementaries have been sold and are to be demolished, while the pre-school has yet to be sold.
Other business
The council scheduled a committee of the whole meeting for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, to discuss how to spend its American Rescue Plan Act funds.