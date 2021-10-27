Lakeview Elementary School hosted an open house for its students and their families Wednesday night, marking the beginnings of the students’ careers but also the start of the school itself.
Students arrived with their families in stages as all kindergarteners through second graders had a set arrival time for the event. The students had a variety of activities — as well as the parents and other guardians — to do at the school.
There was pumpkin decorating and apple painting in the gym alongside cornhole. Outside the school was an apple press where fresh cider was made. And inside, paper apples can were filled out to go with a tree that will be on display at the school of school memories.
“To do this for now, it’s been really nice,” said Amber Baxter as her kindergartner, Serenity Trevino, was concentrating on making the markings on her pumpkin just right. “To be here and have the activities to do, it’s exciting to see. She was really excited to be with friends.”
Teachers Ashley Sheren and Sarah Kaminski were sitting at a table in the front entrance of the school, signing children up for Title I literacy programs. Sheren said the hope was to help parents with ideas on how to get kids reading with tips and hints.
Both teachers, though, were grateful that the school was able to host an event for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.
“It’s been a good night, but it’s been limited as well,” Kaminski said. “There’s been a lot of families come through.”
Darlene Ponko, who attended Lakeview Elementary School when she was younger and also returned to teach there in the 1980s and 1990s, visited and saw some of the artifacts that were brought to the school from the Mason County Historical Society.
Ponko, though, had plenty of tales of her time both as a student and as a teacher.
“When I was at school and during fire drills, the classrooms upstairs had these little doors where there was a chute. When we had the drill, we would go down the chutes to the outside,” Ponko said of the former building that was on the block.
Ponko attended Lakeview in its earlier incarnation before its current structure was built in the 1960s. When she returned in the 1980s, Ponko recalled the banking that was started up for students in what was dubbed the Sand Dollar Bank.
Those earlier buildings were shown as a part of the historical society’s display in one of the classrooms, too. The society brought not only old photos and postcards, but clippings from the Daily News, old textbooks, a lunchbox and even small chalkboard slates as a display.
The history was a part of showing the near 150 years of education along Haight Street in Ludington. After Christmas break, students at Lakeview will join students from Foster and Franklin elementary schools and students at Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center at Ludington Elementary School.
While the library was jam-packed at times with families purchasing books from the Scholastic book fair, the Mason County District Library had books available for students to take for free in the art room.
Eric Smith, the director of the Ludington Library, said he was grateful that the library was included in the event. He said the library’s mission closely aligns with that of the school’s, and having the kids discover the books and what’s inside made him happy.
“It’s so foundational, so common-sensical,” he said. “One thing that we see is that every kid is a reader.”