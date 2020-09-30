Lakeview kindergarten teacher Ronni Magee is seeking help from the community for the 2020-2021 school year, and it has to do with the jobs folks do.
Magee said kindergarten students learn about their community and the jobs that people in the community do during the course of the school.
To help her students better understand these jobs, she was hoping community members might be willing to share information about their careers with her kindergarten students. Magee said typically, she would ask and invite community members to read a story about their careers at the school, but because of COVID-19 and the protocols in place for this year, that is not possible.
Instead Magee is asking people to participate in one of two ways.
First, is to create a video that gives information about their career for her students. This video could include what people do at work on a daily basis, a tour of the work place, what’s to like about the job or anything else worth sharing. And, if there is a story to match your career, it can be shared, too.
The video can be uploaded to: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gP6WoJTrwXKksRkm_ksm3sKLzh0Fz3il?usp=sharing
The second option, is to join the classes via a live Google Meet on at 2:25 p.m. on a Friday to share with the class in person. To do that, Magee is asking people to sign up via an online form.
Sign up for a date at the following web address and a Google Meet code will then be sent: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080F4EAEA829AAFD0-virtual