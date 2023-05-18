Levi Laman was named the 2023 Ludington High School All-Around senior on Thursday. Laman said it was an honor to be one of the top 11 seniors chosen for the award.
“I am just super excited,” he said holding up the award that honored the All-Around Senior at LHS since 1938.
“My time at LHS has been really great and this is just a bonus,” he said.
Laman said he has had many memories during his time at LHS, mainly on the athletic field where he excelled in football and basketball.
“The first thing that comes to mind is sports, especially this football and basketball (seasons) were a ton of fun,” he said.
Levi’s parents are Terry and Karol Laman. Levi is not the only Laman with his name on the award both of his older brothers. Noah and Joshua were honored before him.
Levi said he thought about winning the award to carry on the tradition but he said to be named as a finalist was good with him.
“I knew who ever received the award would have deserved it, and I would have been super happy for them,” he said.
Laman plans to attend Cornerstone in the fall to play junior varsity basketball and plans of getting his degree in business management.
“Everyone who was nominated had those qualities in what people look for in being an Oriole,” he said.
Laman said part of being an Oriole is the willingness of putting others before yourself, treating others as you would like to be treated and just doing the simple kinds things that sometimes go unnoticed but makes others day.
Ludington High School principal Dan Mesyar said Laman has been nothing but top notch for us here at LHS from the time he walked into the halls his freshman year.
“He has always thought about others, he is polite to everybody and holds himself to the highest standard I have seen in the classroom and athletics,” Mesyar said.