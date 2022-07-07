Boaters returning to land at the Loomis Street Boat Launch on Thursday had a surprise waiting for them: a free boat wash.
Several environmental organizations got together to hose down boats in case they were carrying invasive species and to spread the word on how the “aquatic hitchhikers” can be contained.
It was part of the Great Lakes Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz, an initiative spanning several states and Canadian provinces last week and this week.
There were two booths, connected together, with a trove of pamphlets, booklets and trinkets driving home the message that invasive species control starts with the public.
Representatives were there from Michigan State University Extension, the Mason-Lake Conservation District, North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians’ Natural Resources Department.
Workers minding the booth called for boaters to “clean, drain and dry” their boats after leaving a body of water.
“We’re mostly talking about the boaters draining their wells, getting out of the water, cleaning off any material they see, and then drying it for a period of time before entering a lake, especially separate lakes, to reduce invasive crossovers,” said Ian Keller, an MSU Extension intern manning the boat wash.
That goes for any non-invasive aquatic plants on the boat, too, said Emma Costantino, outreach coordinator with the North Country CISMA.
And it isn’t like there’s much of a choice — since 2019, it’s been state law that watercraft can’t be launched unless they’re free of aquatic organisms.
Watercraft also can’t be transported without draining all water from bilges, ballast tanks and live wells.
If people aren’t mindful of invasive species, booth workers at the boat launch explained the consequences could be dire.
“It depletes or destroys habitats for native species,” Costantino said.
Citing European frogbit, an invasive that forms thick mats on the water, she added, “You find it a lot where duck hunters are, but it makes it difficult for them to get their boats through, so it’s hurting recreation as well as the economy.”
MSU Extension intern Abbey Hull described some of the species they’ve already cleaned off boats elsewhere.
“The main things we have been seeing is Eurasian watermilfoil and curly-leaf pondweed, so those are the two biggest invasive plants that we’re currently watching out for,” she said. “We’re not a strike squad, obviously, but we’re just trying to spread awareness of these things.”
Like European frogbit, Eurasian watermilfoil creates mats of vegetation on the water’s surface that block sunlight and get boaters stuck.
Curly-leaf pondweed, which is now found in all but two states in the continental U.S., can hinder the movement of fish and boaters with dense foliage under the water.
Alexis DeGabriele, an aquatic biologist with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians, pointed out less obvious problems that could arise from neglecting to clean-drain-dry.
“There’s things you can’t see in the water, which is like microscopic,” she said. “There’s viruses, and you’re spreading all kinds of potential diseases that could affect fish and water bodies.”