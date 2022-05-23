Jack Cartier of Cartier Landscaping and volunteers with Home Depot in Ludington planted bushes and grasses in front of the Mason County Historical Society’s research center Monday morning. The crews then filled in the area with new rock, a slated pathway in front of the main entrance to the center. The concrete facade that was over the door of the old Union School was also lifted up and slanted so passers-by can see it. Rebecca Barringer, executive director for the society, said the Mason County Emporium and Sweet Shop — a gift shop and more — that will be a visitors’ experience unto itself is scheduled to open soon.
David Bossick | Daily News photos