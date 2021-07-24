They shook, they swayed and they nearly danced the night away as The Landsharks Band entertained a packed Waterfront Park Saturday night on the first of two nights of the Rhythm & Dunes concerts.
The night started off with the LHS Jazz Band performing for one of the first times in more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As they performed, the grass facing the pavilion at the park was filled.
From there The Landsharks began to play and the crowd grew to in front of condominiums, drew boaters and their friends into Harbor View Marina and in Pere Marquette Lake. From the pavilion to the playground and behind the bandshell where the food vendors were, people were grooving to the music.
It was a sea of seats and people, soaking the summer rays and beach music.
The Landsharks performed for about an hour before taking a short break, and then played until near sunset, including three encore songs. They played a mix of music from the Beach Boys and Jimmy Buffett, and they threw in one of their own original songs, too.
A group began dancing partway through the first set by The Landsharks, and nearly the whole crowd came out of their seats for “Twist and Shout.” during the first set.
“What a great show and a great performance,” said Jeff Ohs, a Muskegon resident who has a home in Ludington, too.
His son, Adam, said you could tell from the crowd that people wanted to get out, to gather and have a good time, and it reflected in the size of the crowd — in the thousands — that filled up Waterfront Park.
“It makes you want to come back for next weekend,” he said.
The trio, along with mom Vickie, were grateful that concert took place considering the threat of weather that was predicted for the day. However, the showers rolled through around 10:30 a.m., the skies cleared and it made for a sunny, warm, beach day at Waterfront Park.
The Landsharks kicked off the two weekend Rhythm & Dunes concert series. Saturday’s helped to raise funds for the Ludington High School bands as members not only played in the warm-up, but also sold ice cream and sought donations from the crowd.
This coming Saturday is the ‘80s Retro Night featuring Mega 80s Band. The night’s concert will help to benefit the band programs at Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern. The concert will start at 6 p.m. at Waterfront Park.