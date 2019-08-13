The Mason County Sheriff's Office will be assisting Consumers Energy again with moving a large piece of equipment tomorrow morning (Wednesday, Aug. 14) from approximately 7 to 9 a.m.
This equipment will be moved from the area of Sixth Street and Pere Marquette Highway to Iris Road. Then transported from Iris Road to Lakeshore Drive, then from Lakeshore Drive south to the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant.
"This equipment will require lane closures and road delays. For your morning commute please consider alternate routes," stated a Facebook post from the sheriff's office Tuesday.