Dozens of people walked from St. John’s Lutheran Church to the Mason County Courthouse on Sunday, holding signs and walking in quiet reverence during the annual Mason County Silent March for Life.
The march, in addition to the memorial service that preceded it, is held each year in memory of the unborn. It’s hosted by the Mason County Right to Life organization.
The memorial service kicked off at 2 p.m. at St. John’s, with a welcome message from Mason County Right to Life President John Beckett.
“Thank you so much for coming out in this freezing cold weather. That means that this is important to you,” Beckett said.
Beckett addressed a question that he said people often wonder about — why the march takes place when it does.
“Many people ask why we have this memorial and march in January. The reason we do this is Jan. 22 is the anniversary of Roe v. Wade. … So we gather to remember the 61 million children lost to abortion since 1963, and especially the 22 children lost to abortion since 2020.”
The data for 2021 is not yet available, Beckett added.
An opening prayer was given by Rob Peterson of Summit Church of Christ and music was performed by Taylor Makowicki and Eric Pobojewski.
Pastor Greg East of Calvary Baptist Church was the guest speaker.
East said he couldn’t pinpoint people’s individual reasons for attending the event, noting that some might have been impacted by abortion, while others might even be attending in protest.
“Many of us come here with different perspectives and different reasons for why we march,” he said. “Some are here … to take a strong stand against abortion, some are here because you have had abortion and you’re seeking forgiveness and this is one of the things you find help and healing in.”
He said he was there to underscore the Bible’s “unapologetic pro-life stance,” as he read passages to reinforce that message.
East also encouraged promoting a culture of support and understanding for parents who choose to see unplanned pregnancies through.
“We need to recognize that there are needs we need to help people meet when they do have choose to have children. We are the ones who need to step up to the plate and support those families,” he said. “We need to be ready and willing to open our doors to those who may be seeking a family … and we need to be very invested in the lives of people who are.”
During a candle procession, younger attendees were asked to walk the length of the church carrying 22 candles, the number representing the unborn in Mason County in 2020.
The March started around 3 p.m., and participants walked in the cold to the Mason County Courthouse holding signs bearing anti-abortion-rights messages.
The group convened at the courthouse, where Pastor Jason Dillehay of Cornerstone Baptist Church led participants in a prayer, asking for guidance for the nation as a whole, prayer the justices of the Supreme Court and the services in the community that help families in need like West Shore Family Support.
NEXT UP FOR RIGHT TO LIFE
Beckett reminded attendees that the Mason County Right to Life Oratory Contest is coming up on March 9, and encouraged high school students to participate.
“It’s really good for the kids, especially if they’re going to college. It looks good on a résumé,” Beckett said.
The organization will also host its Focus on Life dinner on July 9, and plans appear at both Friday Night Live and the Western Michigan Fair during the summer.