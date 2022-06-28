MANISTEE — Since 1936, the Manistee National Forest Festival has been known by one name, or another.
The festival has continued over the years — all the time growing immeasurably, year after year — to where thousands are expected to converge on the city over the course of its five-day festival, beginning Wednesday.
In looking back, there was a period of time during the ‘60s and ‘70s that it was known as the Strawberry Festival. There also was a year or two during World War II when there wasn’t a festival, at all.
Then came 1977 when the festival reclaimed its original name — the Manistee National Forest Festival — which continues to the here and now. This year’s festival kicks off Wednesday and will run through Sunday.
A small sampling of this year’s festival includes:
On Wednesday, the classic movie “Dirty Dancing” will be shown at the Vogue Theatre (10 a.m. and 7 p.m.).
On Thursday, trolley historical tours of the city will be offered, 10 a.m to 4 p.m., beginning at the Manistee County Transportation, 180 Memorial Drive. Trolleys will leave every hour and the cost is $6, or $3 for seniors 65 and older, children, or disabled.
Also on Thursday, the festival’s 4th of July Kickoff Party will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Wagoner Community Center, 260 St. Mary’s Parkway. Jerry Zupin will cater, Butch Baker and Just 4 Fun Band will provide music. $15 per person.
The Anderson Midway Carnival will open on Thursday, noon to dusk, at the First Street Beach, Douglas Park, $25 wristbands, and the Enchanted Forest Exhibit will open that same day, 1 to 5 p.m., at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St.
And so that’s the way it will go, all weekend long, with one event leading into another, and then another; with multiple events going on at the same time, and many events being repeated day after day.
A few of the more high profile events include:
• Whispering Pines Mobile Zoo, Friday through Monday, 10 a.m. to dusk, at the First St. Beach, Douglas Park, with its “exhibit (of) that has a variety of animals to view from around the world.”
• Festival Market Place, Friday through Monday at Douglas Park, with over 30 vendors.
• The festival’s popular Lions Club fish boil will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, in Douglas Park, while the Manistee Firecracker 5K run/walk will be held Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m., at the Middle School/High School parking lot.
• The festival’s blue ribbon event will be its Independence Day Parade, which will proceed down River Street through the heart of the city on July 4, beginning at 10 a.m., where massive crowds stand shoulder to shoulder, and from curb to store front. And of course the parade’s main attraction will once again will be the Scottville Clown Band, which also will appear the day before – Sunday afternoon – at 1 p.m. in Douglas Park
• Fireworks will light up the skies over Lake Michigan beginning at dusk on July 4.
For a complete schedule of the festival go to manisteeforestfestival.com.