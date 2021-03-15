The Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education approved joining the West Michigan Conference during Monday’s regular meeting.
Each board of education of the eight member schools of the WMC extended the invitation to Ludington Area Schools into the WMC. Ludington is one of six districts invited, and each has until the end of April to approve its respective invitations to join the WMC.
On Monday, Ludington’s board approved the invitation unanimously.
Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the WMC would be arranged by enrollment. Ludington High School would have the highest enrollment in the conference, and LHS would join Whitehall, Fremont, Orchard View, Oakridge, Manistee and Montague in the top-tier of the WMC.
“We believe that it provides a significant competitive balance for us across the all of our sports,” Kennedy said. “It provides a significant improved level of play, which ultimately will be a great thing for our student-athletes.”
Kennedy said at the middle school, the league would be divisions split on a north/south alignment by geography to help with transportation costs and the time that middle school students spend traveling to games.
If the remaining five school boards of education approve the invitation the WMC, the changes take effect with the 2022-2023 school year.
The other five invitees include Manistee, Fremont, Orchard View, Hesperia and Holton.
The board also approved four bids for summer work at the Donald C. Baldwin Community Pool. The work is associated with the pool’s mechanical room upgrade. Those bids were awarded to Bauer Sheet Metal for miscellaneous steel in the amount of $13,316; Muskegon Quality Builders for general trades in the amount of $49,982; Andy Egan for mechanical systems in the amount of $506,309; and, C&I Electric for electrical systems in the amount of $56,592.
Kennedy said the paint bid for the pool mechanical room was extended to 2:30 p.m., March 17. Bids received by the deadline will be opened at that time, with an award recommendation coming to the board at the April board meeting.
The board hired Keri Hansen as a special education teacher Monday. Hansen is currently in her 17th year of teaching. She earned a bachelor’s degree in special education from Calvin College and a master’s degree from Grand Valley State University in special education/administration. Hansen is currently employed by West Shore Educational Service District, and she teaches in one of the categorical classrooms that is housed at Lakeview Elementary School.
• The board approved the entity identity for the new elementary school naming it Ludington Elementary School.
• The board approved the updated extended COVID-19 continuity of learning plan.
• The board approved the elementary bond project application and certificate for payment No. 11 in the amount of $1,520,211.69.
• The board approved their general fund budget amendment for 2020-2021 school year.
• The board approved designating Josh Snyder as a representative to the West Shore Educational Service District.