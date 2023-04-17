The Ludington Area School District Board of Education approved the purchase of three additional sets of bleaches for the baseball diamond and football/soccer field at Oriole Field.
The board met at 6 p.m. Monday in the library at O.J. DeJonge Middle School.
The purchase of three additional sets of bleachers, from Sightlines Athletic Facilities for $33,164, will include delivery and set-up, according to Superintendent Kyle Corlett.
The trustees tabled the discussion on whether or not to join in a lawsuit with Frantz Law Group who has entered into litigation against social media companies like Facebook, TikTok and others, alleging that apps have caused a mental health crisis among children and teenagers marked by higher levels of anxiety, depression and thoughts of self-harm.
The board decided that they needed more information on the lawsuit before they could make a determination.
Corlett said that he is torn with the lawsuit.
“I think it would be a message to the community, our kids and staff that we have concerns about social media,” he said. “But we also utilize social media extensively, especially Facebook, for communication with parents. It is a major platform for us.”
Corlett said to the board members that he is interested in communicating the dangers of social media and asked for feedback for the board.
Board member Sara Lowman said she understands the conflict but feels LASD should join in the litigation because the lawsuit is specifically talking about the effects on children.
Board President Steve Carlson said he does not really understand the purpose of the lawsuit.
“The way it is structured right now I am not sure what the remedy is. Are they trying to punish with a cash disbursement or are they trying to create change which changes the algorithms?”
Corett said, one thing that the district can do is reach out to the law firm and ask it to present a Zoom with the district at the next committee meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board is also approved:
• The bond payment in the amount of $1,833,805.73;
• Heard the first reading of Neola Policy update;
• The hirings of Wayne Dewyeer and Stacy Sutton as district bus drivers and Heather Rose-Wickham and Deb Stephens as assistant track coaches; and
• Accept the resignations of aides Deb Daugherty and Betty Price.