During its public hearing on Monday the Ludington Area School Board heard from Laura Jacobs, the director of business services, on the 2023-24 budget of the fiscal year ending on June, 20 2024.
Jacobs’ budget is based on Ludington Area Schools having 2,047 students and getting an estimated $9,600 per pupil from the state. Although the state has not established a budget for the school year, local districts are required to approve a budget prior to the end of the previous fiscal year.
Following the public hearing on the 2023-24 budget the board adjourned the public hearing and opened its regular board meeting.
The meeting was held at 6 p.m. at 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
During the meeting the trustees approved a one-year extension of contracts with Dan Mesyar, Steve Forsberg, Greg Pscodna, Mike Hart, Randy Fountain, Tim Hansen, Jenn Mackey, Katie Eisinger, Abby Schaperkotter, Laura Jacobs and other central office staff/supervisors and non-union staff; Susie Hovey, Andy Klevorn, Mary Marble, Laura Kassanos, Carrie Moeggenberg, Penny Schultz, Deb Wilsey, Brent Gillett, Tyrone Collins, Jen Collins, Caryn Elam all member of the administration, central office and non-union staff.
They will receive a one year extension of their contracts. Salaries and benefits will be equivalent to the negotiated pay increase established for the LEA for the 2023-24 school year.
The board approved a probationary contract for music teacher Matthew Leslie, who will be teaching at Ludington Elementary School.
Superintendent Kyle Corlett said Leslie is a graduate of the Grand Valley State University music education program. He completed his student teaching in Hudsonville Public Schools.
“The music department felt very strongly that Leslie could establish a well-rounded 3-5 music program that ignites our students’ passion for music,” Corlett said.
Trustees approved a renewal of the non-homestead operational millage.
“The proposal will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance,” Corlett said.
In other business
• Approve the 2023-24 budget.
• Approve Melissa Mutton as the parent advisory committee with West Shore Educational Service District.
• Approved the disposal of unused/obsolete science lab chemicals by HEPACO out of the Detroit area. The cost could reach $25,000, according to Corlett. The team from HEPACO will be onsite within the next week or so.
“These chemicals have been around for many years, in some cases even decades,” Corlett said said. “Due to the construction project, we are in desperate need of moving these chemicals right away.”
• Accepted the resignations of Chelsea Sobanski, Barry Webster and Cathy Webster.
• Approve the payment of bond project application and certificate #38 in the amount of $1,686,900.28