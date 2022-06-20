The Ludington School Board of Education approved the budget for the 2022-2023 school year during Monday’s regular board meeting held in the boardroom at the Administration Building located at 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
Prior to the regular board meeting the trustees held a public budget hearing to approve the proposed final budget for 2021-2022 and to set the 2022-2023 budget for the school year. That budget is expected to be a little more than 26.5 million for the school year, according to Jesse Rickard, director of business services. Who presented both the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 budgets to the school board.
The board approved contracts for administrative and central business, non-union staff for the 2022-2023 school year. The contract calls for a one year extension of their contracts. The salaries and benefits will be equivalent to the negotiated pay increase established for the Ludington Education Association.
The board approved the purchase of three new buses, although Hoekstra was not the lowest bid of the three it received, said Superintendent Kyle Corlett. The district will replace the three International buses. The Thomas buses from Hoekstra would cost the district $313,128.
Work around the district
The trustees approved the bid of $332,485 by Rohr Gasoline Equipment to replace the gas and diesel storage tanks at the bus garage. The district received three bids for the work, and Rohr was the lowest of those bids, according to Corlett, who originally thought the bids would come in higher.
Approved needed roof work at both the central business office and a storage garage that currently houses Ludington’s robotic team. The district received two bids for roof work, the low bid of $98,323 was from The Peak Roofing LLC. The funds to pay for the work will come from the district’s sinking fund, according to Corlett.
Corlett said work needs to be done on the softball diamond No. 3 at Oriole Field to keep the district in compliance with Title IX. The district received one bid, that was by Ruggles & Son Masonry in the amount of $14,640. The board approved the work which will include pouring new dugouts, Corlett said.
The district planned to replace the variable frequency drives in its HVAC systems during the high school and middle school in phase of the bond project.
“Recently we had a brownout situation that caused the VFD controls and pumps to fail,” Corlett said.
That event caused the district to send students home because of no heat in the secondary school.
“We are looking into this to see if it is covered under insurance,” He said.
If it is not covered under insurance the district will likely use money from the sinking fund to pay for the work.
Hiring within the district
The board approved the hiring of Greg Pacodna as athletic director. Pacodna has 12 years experience as an athletic director. He has also coached high school and college football including at the Division II and Division III levels.
The board approved an administrative contract for Laura Jacobs as the district’s director of business services. Jacobs comes to the district from Shelby Area Schools where she held that position for 14 years.
The board approved a teacher contract for Patrick Ruszkowski. Ruszkowski will teach second grade at the elementary school. He taught English at Chinese universities for more than 10 years. He returned to Mason County to be closer to family. He recently completed his student teaching practicum at Hart Area Schools.
Other items of business
The board approved its consent agenda that included the hiring of Gina Beck, food service aid; Melissa Russell, English language learners coordinator; and Marla Sanders, LES aide. The district also accepted the resignation of Peggy Bobrowski, LES aide; Kaykyn Buckner, food service aide; Danielle Hargett, food service aide; and Jesse Rickard, director of business services.
The board approved an annual contract with EnviroClean, and the district increased the rate of pay to $14 per hour. The increase in pay will allow EnviroClean to attract and retain a stable workforce, according to Corlett.
The board approved the use of the school forest on Saturday, Nov. 26, to the Shoreline Cycling-Club for their annual Singletrack Showdown Mountain bike race. This year the Singletrack Showdown will start and end at the Ludington Elementary School facility.