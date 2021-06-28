The Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education approved the 2021-22 school budget during Monday’s regular board meeting held in the high school library.
Superintendent Jason Kennedy said with the 2021-22 budget, there were assumptions with it based on the information that the district has but also recognizing the state has yet to adopt a budget. Kennedy said the district is required to adopt the school budget by June 30.
“We have developed a budget based on the conservative assumptions,” he said.
Also on Monday, the board took action to accept a bid for classroom audio/visual equipment for the new elementary school in the amount of $435,854 from Bridges AV.
Kennedy said Bridges AV was the lowest bidder and is a vendor that the district has worked with on multiple occasions for similar scopes of work. A total of seven bids were received by the district.
The district took action to for a renewal agreement between Spectrum Health and Ludington Area Schools for athletic training services that are provided to the district.
The renewal keeps the cost of the service at $20,000 for the 2021-22 school year, and includes a 3 percent annual increase for future years.
The district agreed to continue to charge a $1 tuition rate for non-resident students by taking action Monday evening.
“By state law, tuition cannot be charged for non-resident students under Section 105 or 105c, Schools of Choice,” Kennedy said. “However, also required by state law, tuition must be charged to non-resident students who are released by their resident district after the Section 105 or 10.”
The board also approved the non-union administrative and central office contracts.
Kennedy said they receive a one year extension of their contracts. Salaries and benefits will be equivalent to the negotiated pay increase established for the LEA for the 2021-22 school year.
The board also set the board meeting for July 19 at 6 p.m. at the central business office.
The board also updated its Extended COVID-19 Continuity of Learning Plan, which needed to be done because the district held classes during the month of June and it is required by the state.