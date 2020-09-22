The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education approved the district’s Extended COVID-19 Learning Plan Monday during its regular meeting.
The plan includes new assurances and sections on educational goals, instructional delivery, grading and equitable access, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy.
Kennedy told the board on Monday that the district was required to adopt two goals based upon the benchmark assessment that their district uses.
“The benchmark assessment had to be one of the assessments approved by the State of Michigan. That has the capability to link to the data hub,” he said. “NWEA is likely the most widely used benchmark assessment and the one used in Ludington. The goals are also required to focus on (the) K-8 rating in math.”
Kennedy said that the district was required to establish the goals by Sept. 15. The goals were put into place and communicated to staff, and the district has to include those goals in the plan that must be submitted and approved by the West Shore Educational Service District by Oct. 1.
In other business
The board hired Cody Jensen to teach first grade at Lakeview Elementary School. Jensen holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies for elementary education and a master’s degree instructional design from Western Governors University.
The board approved the payment of $1,165,386.28 on the elementary school bond project as certified by the architect and construction manager. The district received the authorized document on Sept. 2 and those were discussed with the finance committee on Sept. 17 and with the board of education Monday.
The board approved the NEOLA Special Policy Update Title IX Regulations. Kennedy said it will approved the replacement policy 2266 and delete policy 5517.02 that was discussed at Monday’s meeting. Policy 2266 states: nondiscrimination on the basis of sex in education programs or activities. The policy went into effect on Aug. 14.
Kennedy said that means public school districts must follow its mandates when addressing, investigating and adjudicating allegations of sexual harassment occurring in the district’s education program and activities that the district received notice of on or after Aug. 14.