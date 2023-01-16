The Ludington Area School Board of Education approved increasing the pay for long term substitute teachers who are retired teachers to $200 a day during Monday’s regular board meeting held at the administration building.
Superintendent Kyle Corlett said these long term retired teachers are creating and executing lesson plans throughout their time in the district, which he feels constitutes the increased pay.
The board also approved the purchase of network electronics, power supplies and wireless networks for both O.J. DeJonge Middle School and Ludington High School on Monday. The purchase is part of the school bond and was purchased from Vector Tech Group in the amount of $184,455.71.
The trustees also purchased movable bleachers for the softball field and those bleachers can be moved for extra seating at both the football and soccer field.
Superintendent Kyle Corlett said the district received two quotes for the purchase of bleachers. One is for $22,064.88 and the other is for $23,496.
“We are recommending to approve the quote from Sightlines Athletic Facilities LLC for $23,496,” he said. “Although it’s higher, it includes delivery and assembly while the lower bid does not.”
The board also revisited the purchase of a backstop system for the softball field.
Corlett said in September, the board approved the purchase of the backstop system in the amount of $46,000.
“Unfortunately the water table is too high to accommodate the support pole needed with the other backstop system, without spending more funds,” he said.
The board accepted a bid from Great Lakes Fencing during the meeting for a different backstop system at a cost of $12,901.85.
The board also approved the hire of Charlotte Nickelson as an aide at Ludington Elementary and John Savage as a part-time temporary position in the payroll and business services.
Prior to the regular meeting, the board chose Steve Carlson as president of the board during its organizational meeting. Bret Autrey was chosen vice president, Mike Nagle secretary and Stephanie Reed treasurer; other board members include Leona Ashley, Scott Foster and Sarah Lowman.