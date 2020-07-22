Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education approved annual contracts for non-union employees as well as renewals to have EpiPens in each school building as a part of its consent agenda Monday night.
Superintedent Jason Kennedy said each employee will be compensated the same as they were during the 2019-20 school year until an agreement is reached with the unions that represent the employees of the district’s professional and support staff. The same percentage compensation increase, if applicable, will be applied to the non-union annual contracts at the time successor agreements are reached between the district and those unions.
The non-union contracts that were affected included Mark Boon, LHS student enhancement intervention specialist; Sarah Cooper, director of Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center; Trish Forfinski, Foster at-risk interventionist; Beth Gunsell, Franklin/OJ at-risk specialist; Tim Hansen, Foster dean of students; Michelle Holtrust, director of online Learning, Michelle Kiessel, Foster at-risk specialist; Matt McDonald, O.J. dean of students; Melanie Tomaski, director of Oriole Work Based Learning Academy; Kirk Walden, LHS at-risk coordinator; Dennis Genson, LHS at-risk; Tricia Hale, Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center 4-year-old teacher; Danielle Britton, Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center 3-year-old teacher; Andrea Sargent, LHS at-risk specialist; Amy Wojcicki, district ELL coordinator; Jennifer Collins, computer technician; Brent Gillett, director of recreation programs; and Carrie Moeggenberg, district instructional technology.
Kenendy said state law allows for districts to get a renewal for Epinephrine Auto-Injectors, or EpiPens, and for the district to be prescribed them. A prescription to a district allows for each building to have two EpiPens each. Two school employees are also required to be trained on how to use the EpiPen.