Ludington High School Business Professional of America students Julia Haveman and Liberty Stevens will be competing in the National Leadership conference on April 26-30 in Anaheim, California, thanks to the approval by the Ludington School Board of Education during Monday’s regular board meeting held at Ludington Elementary School.
The two qualified for the national leadership conference following regional and state competition.
“We placed at the state level and have the chance to move onto the national Leadership Conference in Anaheim,” Haveman said to the school board members. “Not only does it look good for the school that we even have the opportunity to go, but the experience that we get from it and the values that we take from it will come back into the community. And we will get a chance to share that and we will get to share that with the community that we will be going to work for.”
Ludington High School assistant principal Steve Forsberg also told the board that Stevens was a state champion and Haveman was a state runner-up at the state competition.
“Mrs. Melanie Tomaski and her entire program was named chapter of the year for the seventh year which is essentially the state champions of BPA,” Forsberg said.
The board needed to approve the trip because any field trip out of the state has to be approved by the board.
The board also approved the purchase of furniture for the secondary complex. The furniture was purchased from a consortium which included companies like: Great Lakes Furniture Supply, Holland Deck and Chair, Interphase, Wenger Corporation, Meyer Music, Custer and Dew El Corporation.
The total cost of the furniture was $1,243.642.52.
The first phase of installation will begin in August and is expected to be completed with Phase 4 of furniture installation in December 2024.
Corlett said all of the furniture products were quoted using consortium pricing which satisfies the bidding requirement for the state.
The board named Stephanie Reed the representative to attend the West Shore Educational Service District meeting to be held on April at 4:30 p.m. in the Mason-Lake Room at the WSESD at 2130 W. U.S. 10 in Ludington.
The board also received $37,499 as part of the class action lawsuit filed against JUUL. LASD was one of 1,500 schools that joined the suit.
Ludington superintendent Kyle Corlett said the main point of the suit was for reimbursement for time, effort and cost for supporting students who are struggling with vaping.
“It is a real issue. We want to work with students in overcoming that addiction,” He said. “It is sad to see, especially at the middle school, 12- and 13-year-old kids who are struggling with that. We want to get them the help that we need and a little bit in the settlement will go a long way.”
Other business items include:
• A certificate of payment in the among of $1,788,439.40 was made for secondary complex;
• Approve JP Deines as middle school track coach;
• Accepting the resignation of aide Joe Elenbaas;
• Accepting the retirement notices of Nita Larabee, effective July 2023, and Cindy Marker, effective June 2023.