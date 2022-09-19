PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Ludington School Board of Education held its first regular board meeting in the district’s new elementary school Monday in the school’s cafeteria.
The board approved the hiring of Larsen’s Landscaping for the district’s snow removal services for the 2022-2023 school year. The contract with Larsen’s is at a $2 increase, according to Superintendent Kyle Corlett. The district contracted with Larsen’s in 2016 as well.
The board also approved the purchase of two new 10-passenger vans at a cost of $57,631 each.
“The vans will be used for extracurricular activities,” Corlett said. “We currently do not have any transportation specifically for special ed. “This would give us flexibility if we have a student with special needs who couldn’t ride the school bus.”
The board also approved more work at Diamond 3 at Oriole Field. The work on Diamond 3, located along the northwest side of Oriole Field, will include bids for a batting cage, backstop wall, protective netting and outfield foul ball poles at a total cost of $60,204.
The trustees approved the District Health Department No. 10 E3 grant which supplies a counselor to have a location in one of the district’s buildings, according to Corlett.
“They are a licensed mental health care provider who will be following their own guidelines and statuettes.”
The bond project certificate of payment No. 29 in the amount of $477,214.49 was approved and that money is for the final work at LES and the start of work at the secondary complex, according to Corlett.
Other business
The board approved, through their consent agenda, the hiring of: Taylor Brunette, LES aide; Kristal Copsey, food service aide; Keegan Curtis, LES aide; Felicia Gilbert, transportation; Michele Heckenlaible, food service aide; Sarah Knell, food service aide; Caleb Lombard, mechanic; Jacklyn Martin, food service aide; Amy McWilliams, food service aide; Heather Miletich, LES aide; Nickole Petzak-Davis, food service aide; Elise Russell, O.J. DeJonge Middle School aide; Marla Sanders, LES aide; Lindsay Siple, food service aide; William Shinn, Ludington High School aide; Thad Shank, middle school girls basketball coach; Mary Villalpando, food service aide; Barry Webster, transportation; and Allison Woolard, transportation.
The board will also accept the resignations of Nicole Benedict, payroll assistant; Patricia Vos, LHS food service; Deb Hillier, LES food service; Sharilyn Rotta, food service; and Michael Seymour, transportation.