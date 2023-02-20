The Ludington School Board of Education unanimously approved a three year contact with Mason County for a school resource officer at Ludington Elementary School.
LASD will contribute funds to have Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Barnett at the school on a full time basis.
Superintendent Kyle Corlett said the agreement between the district and the county will be for three years.
“The district will contribute $76,890 each year for three years towards a sheriff’s office deputy that would be dedicated to Ludington Elementary School,” Corlett said. “Our contribution for the first two years will be completely covered by grants. The third year, $51,890 will be covered by a grant, with the remaining $25,000 covered by general funds.”
Corlett said that he appreciates Sheriff Kim Cole being willing to staff a resource officer at our elementary school.
“Even before we had this agreement in place he found a way to have a deputy stationed there,” Corlett said.
Board member Bret Autrey spoke up at Monday’s meeting stating that he thinks it would be a good idea if deputy Barnett and Ludington Police School Resource Officer Austin Morris, who covers the secondary complex, spend time at each other’s complexes to help students become familiar with them. Corlett said both Morris and Barnett do a good job of working together and have already seen times when they will be at each other’s schools.
Prior to the agreement being approved at Monday’s regular board meeting. Barnett has been at LES on a part time basis, along with stops within the county at both Mason County Eastern and Covenant Christian.
The board of education also approved the artificial turf at Oriole Field which will be used by both the football and soccer teams. The bid was awarded to Astroturf in the amount of $1.3 million for artificial turf to replace the grass at Oriole Field.
Corlett said the artificial field has been talked about for three years and was one of the original promises in the bond campaign.
“I am excited for the field to finally be installed this summer,” he said. “The plan is for the installation to begin in May and to be completed before the football and soccer season begin in the fall.
Corlett said there will be three-inches of extra padding that will be laid under the field to help prevent concussions.
“The padding is not required but we are doing everything possible to make it as safe as possible,” he said. “Based on our studies a turf field is safer.”
In other business:
The board approved the bond Project Application and Certificate for Payment No. 34 in the amount of $1,332,573.07 for work being done on the secondary project.
The board will also approved the following new hires and appointments:
• Adam Ball as the O.J. DeJonge Middle School wrestling coach;
• Andy Hamilton as the girls J.V. soccer coach;
• Elizabeth Helfrich as a food service aide;
• Haily Petersen, Jennifer Robinson and Lanae Rockwell as Ludington Elementary School aides; and
• Linda Soblewski as an aide at O.J.
The board will also accept the retirement notice of LES aide Sue VanGills and food service aide Michelle McLain.