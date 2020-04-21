The Ludington Area School Board of Education approved a series of bids while also approving emergency powers to Superintendent Jason Kennedy during its regularly scheduled board meeting conducted remotely.
The board met via a virtual meeting using Google Meet because of executive orders from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The board approved an emergency powers resolution to grant Kennedy temporary powers to address the COVID-19 emergency by giving him the authority to temporarily waive board policies or provisions so the district can adhere to the governor’s executive orders for the school year with guidance from health or other governmental authorities.
