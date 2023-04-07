As upgrades get underway and new classrooms are being built at Ludington’s secondary complex, one room that will see its fair share of renovations is Keith Kucynski’s middle school and high school band room.
One thing that will not change with the renovations is offering a middle school band to any interested student in Ludington, including those who attend Ludington Area Catholic and Covenant Christian schools, according to Kuczynski.
“We are open to any (Ludington-area) students beginning their instrumental experience during sixth grade,” he said. “Students only need to contact O.J. DeJonge Middle School to register and we will work with them.”
O.J. DeJonge Principal Mike Hart said if a student is interested they just need to register as a student as a part-time student at Ludington Area School District and they can incorporate band into their schedule.
“Generally speaking, we’ve had anywhere from three to four students to as many as a dozen or more. It really depends on the year,” Kuczynski said.
He said every student matters to the Ludington band program.
“We welcome anyone who is able to make it work with their schedule,” he said, “Our program start to finish is 21 trimesters long, from sixth grade to 12th grade, giving students an incredible path of continued growth, improvement, and success as a musician.”
Kuczynski said the middle school experience is meant to learn the fundamentals of musicianship and to place the student on the correct instrument, though some musicians end up playing three or more instruments by their senior year.
“Once their high school experience begins, they will be able to take everything they’ve learned in middle school and immediately apply it to the different facets of our program such as concert band, jazz band, marching band, pep band, and solo and ensemble.”
Joining the band in sixth grade provides continuity between middle school and high school as well.
“It’s amazing to see the connections that form between incoming freshmen and upperclassmen. Because of those connections, freshmen come into high school already knowing a huge amount of upperclassmen, which makes them feel more comfortable at the beginning of their freshman year,” he said.
Kuczynski said studies show that the skills that students learn in band will help them to be successful for the rest of their lives.
“Seventy percent of admissions officers at major universities say that high school credit and achievement in the arts are significant considerations for admission,” he said. “In addition, students that study in high school music programs generally score higher on the SAT and other national examinations than other students that are not part of a band program.”
Kuczynski said he will work with students who would like to join the band program in middle school.
“The students will generally attend band class based on what times can align with their current school schedule,” he said. “Some students may have had to join higher or lower level classes to make the schedules align, however, this worked to our advantage as they either became mentors for other students or gained valuable additional experience that has served them well in the following years.”
Learning an instrument is a life-long process and not something that is just utilized in high school, according to Kuczynski. It can be a passion for the rest of someone’s life, and the sooner they can begin the better.
As far as where band classes will be held until the renovations can be made, Kuczynski said the band will meet in the auditorium and outside for rehearsals once it warms up.
“We are incredibly excited about the upcoming renovation and want to extend our thanks to the community and school district for their support in this project,” he said.