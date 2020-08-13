Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy discussed with members of the board of education the notice of conditions of bid and sale of property pertaining to the sale of Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center, Lakeview and Foster elementary schools.
The plan was developed by Gordon VanWieren of Thrun Law Firm, the law firm used by the district.
“This notice of bid meets requirements of the board policy and of statue with regards to the sale of school properties,” Kennedy told the board Monday.
Kennedy said in his discussion with board members, the notice states the deadline to submit a proposal or bid on the buildings is 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11.
“It also requires that the interested party submit a certified or cashier’s check in the amount of $1,000 to accompany each bid,” Kennedy said. “The bid form will be placed at the time of bid notices, and outlines informational meetings that will be provided to interested parties to be able to walk the property and ask questions about the property.”
Kennedy said, in the end, the board of education will be able to review the bids received on the week of Sept. 14, which will likely take place at the committee meetings prior to the board meeting.
“The board will then have the ability to schedule bidder interviews at the board of education meeting on Sept. 21 with the board of education taking some time to deliberate and ultimately making a decision on the (same day),” he said. “These are mays they are not shalls or wills.”
“It is important to recognize that the board expressly reserves the right reject any and all bids, to negotiate with any or all bidders and to except the bids which the board of education at its sole discretion deems best serves the interests of the district.”
Kennedy said the process allows the district to seek proposals and bids, to see what is out there and what interest exists within the community.
“Without putting this (notice) out there in a formal manner,” Kennedy said, “it limits the district’s ability to solicit and develop proposals that can meet the needs of the district, the city and our greater school community.”
Kennedy said the notice will be posted this week as well as posted on the district’s website.