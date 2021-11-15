The Ludington Area School District has a new leader.
Ludington’s school board approved a contract with Kyle Corlett during Monday’s regular board meeting. The board agreed to a three-and-a-half year contract with Corlett in which he will be paid a salary of $150,000 per year with 25 days of paid vacation.
Board president Steve Carlson said he talked with David Killips in general about the salary.
“Killips said it was right in line for superintendents of our district size,” he said.
Killips, of Michigan Leadership Institute, was hired in September to find Ludington’s new leader.
Carlson said he and Corlett agreed to the contract and the half year, in the three-and-a-half-year contract, will bring Corlett back in line with the academic year, since he is starting in January.
Carlson said Corlett will begin the transition to the district in December working with Interim Superintendent Peg Mathis, and he will attend the elementary school open house at 11 a.m., Dec. 11.
“He is looking forward to meeting community members during that event,” Carlson said. “He is committed to getting an early start and getting up to speed as quickly as possible.”
The board meeting was held in Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave.
The board approved the bid by Datum Point Real Estate out of Grand Rapids in the amount of $20,000. Datum Point also will incur the cost of the demolition of Foster Elementary School at a cost of more than $300,000 saving the district the demolition cost. The proposal from the Datum Point is to build 25 newly constructed townhouses.
The district also agreed to resurface eight pickle ball court at Oriole Field at a cost of $32,374. The work will be done by Hentco LLC, out of Traverse City.
Business manager Jesse Rickard said the district put the resurfacing work out to bid but only received one bid.
He did tell the board the scope of work can be funded using the sinking fund instead of the general fund.
The board also approved an increase in pay for district substitute teachers. The pay has been increased from $85 a day to $125 a day. Mathis said that pay is in line with districts the size of Ludington.
The board also:
• Approved the financial accounts audit done by Hungerford Nichols. The financial audit for the year ending June 30, 2021.
• Approved the elementary bond project application and certificate for payment No. 19 in the amount of $1,476,005.79.