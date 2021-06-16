The Ludington Board of Education took action Tuesday to ratify the contract with the Ludington Educational Support Personnel Association (LESPA) during a special meeting held in the administrative office.
The agreement is for one year, from 2021 through 2022, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy.
The contract includes provisions for support staff members who would have been sent home without pay if their student did not report to school. Now, support staff members will get paid for at least two hours of work for making the drive in to school, and it provides them the opportunity to stay if the principal can provide them with viable work.
“There are always places that we could use those staff members,” Kennedy said. “It simply allows them to work and get compensated ... in the event that their student is sick.”
Kennedy said if the school knows of the student’s absence in advance and are able to notify the support staff member, then they would not get paid.
Kennedy said the contract includes a 3 percent pay raise for the members of LESPA, an adjustment to the wage schedule and an additional $3 bump in pay for mechanics.
“We have had a mechanics position posted for a year plus and have not attached anyone to it,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said it includes a one-time payment of $400 in December of 2021.
“What this does to our pay schedule is take our entry level pay from $11.26 and hour to $12.60 an hour, which is still on the low end, but makes us more competitive with regard to many comparable school districts and many of the fast food restaurants up and down U.S. 10,” Kennedy said.
The 2020-2021 fiscal year ends June 30 for Ludington Area Schools.