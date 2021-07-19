The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education approved and ratified the collective bargain agreement with the Ludington Education Association (LEA) Monday during its regular meeting at the district’s administration building.
The agreement consists of the two year deal that expires on Aug. 1, 2023.
The teachers’ union will receive a 2 percent on schedule salary increase in both years of the agreement. A 5 percent off-schedule payment in the first year and a 3 percent off schedule payment in the second year, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy.
Kennedy said there is class size language in the contract to accommodate the addition of the Young 5s program and changing the district’s elementary electives to include STEAM, technology and exploratory (physical education, vocal, music and art).
Kennedy also mentioned adding Schedule B coaching stipends to make men’s and women’s bowling a varsity sport and improving the compensation for the quiz bowl director and robotics coaches. The positions were significantly underfunded for the time that is required of them at events all over the state.
Following the action Kennedy read a statement from Brenda Massie, chief negotiator for the LEA.
“The teachers are pleased with the results of the contract negotiation and are looking forward to continuing to work in unison with Superintendent Jason Kennedy to provide high-quality instruction to our students,” the statement read. “In addition, the Ludington teachers would like to express their gratitude to the community and the board of education for its long-standing tradition of supporting educational excellence in our schools. We recognize we are in unprecedented times, but the trust and mutual respect between the district and the teachers union will ensure that our students receive the best educational experience possible.”
Also on Monday the board hired four new teachers including: Ryan Lewis, Foster music teacher; Courtney Doman, English/language arts teacher at O.J. DeJonge Middle School; Jeff Knapp, high school special education teacher; and, Matt Gunberg, high school science teacher.
The board approved the new elementary school furniture bids contracts totaling $1,259.081.08. There were seven different bid categories, according to Kennedy.
He said all recommendations are considered low and qualified ensuring compliance with the basis of design bid specifications.
The bids went out to Custer, Inc for $541,629.50; Dew-El for $366,496.28; Great Lakes Furniture Supply $46,380.00; Holland Desk & Chair $135,633.05; Interphase Interiors for $149,090.95; and, Lakeshore Learning for $19,621.30.
Kennedy said these contractors work with local vendors.
“It is great to see some local vendors (Metalworks and Haworth) award in these contracts,” Kennedy said.
The board took action to make the elementary bond project application and certificate for payment No. 15 in the amount of $1,974,759.18.
The board set the 2021-2022 regular board meeting schedule beginning at 6 p.m. at the Administration Office located at 809 East Tinkham Avenue in Ludington.
The board entered into closed session to discuss Kennedy’s evaluation, which lasted about 40 minutes. Following the closed session the board entered into open session and gave Kennedy a rating of 3.99 out of 4, which is highly effective rating, according to Bret Autrey, who was the acting board president on Monday.
Board member Mike Nagle read a statement from the board.
“We are pleased with the exceptional job Dr. Jason Kennedy has done this year and every year since he was hired to serve as superintendent,” Nagle said. “We feel fortunate to have him as out leader. He has overseen then district through a global pandemic, a major building project while maintaining positive morale on the staff. His overall effectiveness rating is 3.99 out of 4 which is highly effective.”