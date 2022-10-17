The Ludington Area School District’s Board of Education approved a deer cull in the school forest during Monday’s regular board meeting held at O.J. DeJonge Middle School.
The board added the approval as it amended its agenda before conducting its business.
Superintendent Kyle Corlett said the city approved proceeding with hiring the U.S. Department of Agriculture to come to the school forest to reduce the number of deer.
“Mitch Foster (Ludington city manager) has walked me through what that will look like, and he has assured me that it is safe,” he said. “It will be conducted at night, with trained professionals, and signage will be put up so no one will enter the school forest. We will be requiring them to provide evidence of insurance.”
No date has been set for the deer cull to happen at this time, but is expected to take place near the beginning of the calendar year.
The Ludington City Council approved a resolution at its last regular meeting on Oct. 10 to contract with the USDA for a deer cull, and officials said the school district’s forest was one of three potential locations for the cull to take place. The other two locations were to be within Cartier Park and near the railroad depot in the city’s Fourth Ward.
Foster said at the City Council meeting that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources would set the number of deer that could be killed in the cull. The city is using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the cull which is $19,500 per year for three years.
Sale of property
The Ludington board approved the sale of a small lot of property it currently owns at 510 Sixth St.
Corlett said at one time it was used as a skate park and was donated to the school about 10 years ago.
“We do not have any use for it at this time,” Corlett said. “The district will follow the same process as we did for the sale of the other properties in putting it up for sale.”
Corlett recommended using realtor Mary Jo Pung to sell the property.
“It would be great for the town if the property was developed instead of being left vacant,” he stated.
Other business
The board also approved the technology bids from Marcellus-based Bridges of AV for multimedia systems in the amount of $643,000 and from Grand Rapids-based Moss in the amount of $1.08 million for clocks, public address building access and video monitoring systems to be paid with funds from the 2019 bond proceeds.
Trustees also approved a bid from Reith-Riley for asphalt paving around the new fuel station in the amount of $31,700.
The board will also:
• designated Corlett the liaison to work with the school safety commission;
• discussed several hires, including Lauren Ward as an aide at the middle school; Arieel Buza as a bus driver; and Julie Deisch and Magdalena Cazarez-Brandel as teachers; and
• approved the resignations of Felicia Gilbert in transportation and Jeffrey Knapp, high school special education teacher.