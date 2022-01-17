Ludington Area Schools teachers and students will still be getting live instruction during times away from in-person learning as the school board approved its distance learning plan during Monday’s regular board meeting.
Ludington Superintendent Kyle Corlett said he believes live instruction is the most effective way to teach kids. He said the district received input for the plan through the building administration and union groups at each school.
“We will provide live instruction for students,” Corlett said. “The teacher would be live to provide instruction and take attendance.”
Students in middle school and high school would follow their regular schedule and elementary school students would have a modified schedule to limit their screen time.
Corlett said the district has 100 hot spots for families who do not have reliable internet service. They will need to contact the building office.
He said for families who have older siblings who are watching younger siblings or lack of internet, there is a plan in place, too.
“Our teachers will provide make-up work, just like they do for any other absence,” he said.
Corlett said the families he has talked to so far about the days missed either to snow days or COVID days, do not want to make up school days in June.
“I think this district learning plan is an effective way to address the issue.”
The district used nine snow days with the state only allowing for six. After six days of missed instruction, districts need to make up those days. The district has submitted paperwork to ask for forgiveness of those three days, according to Corlett.
“Hopefully we will not get any more snow days. And as far as COVID, I think we have everything in place. It would take a whole lot for us to have to cancel school,” he said. “This is just a back-up plan, moving forward would always have 9 days of cancellations.”
The plan is to eliminate all snow days. The plan goes into effect when the district gets to the point where all of its snow days have been used, according to school board president Steve Carlson.
Also on Monday, the board agreed to enter into a three-year contract with Spectrum Health, who will provide the district with a full-time school nurse. Corlett said the district applied for grant called 31-0 that would cover 100 percent of costs this year, 60 percent of cost in year two and 30 percent of the cost in the third year.
Corlett said Spectrum was confident in finding additional funding through a foundation to cover the additional costs the second and third years.
The board approved the adopting the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to the district’s safety mitigation plan.
Corlett said District Health Department No. 10 has given the district the go-ahead to follow the new CDC guidelines regarding quarantining.
“It is just reducing quarantine from 10 days to five days,” he said. “It is really not quarantine if we do the test to stay.”
The board approved a resolution to solicit bids for the Pere Marquette school building property.
Corlett said in working with Thrun Law, the district has developed a formal process for the solicitation of bids for the sale of Pere Marquette School, located at 1107 S. Madison St., Ludington.
“We are going to list it for $100,000, (and that’s) what it was appraised at,” Corlett said. “If we do not get bids we will re-evaluate, and we can discuss as a board what steps to take moving forward.”
Corlett said the building was not previously listed because there was a thought that the district might need to use it during remodeling of the secondary school.
In other business
• The board agreed to retain Thrun Law as the district’s attorney for the year for $2,500. Thrun Law provides the district counsel in a number of ways including board counsel, business contracts, general school law, labor and employment law, litigation, administrative law and appeals, municipal law, public finance and elections.
• Approved the elementary bond project application and certificate for payment No. 21 in the amount of $490,162.82.
• The board also entered closed session to discuss the emergency operations plan security plan.