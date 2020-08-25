The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education during a special meeting held virtually on Monday approved and ratified the collective bargaining agreements between the school district and the Ludington Education Association (LEA) and the Ludington Education Support Personnel Association (LESPA).
Also on Monday the board approved a 2 percent increase in compensation that will be applied to all non-union, non-affiliated and administrative contracts that have already been approved by the board at a prior board meeting.
“These contracts were approved with an understanding that compensation would be frozen until successor agreements were negotiated with the professional and support staff associations that represent employees of the district,” said Superintendent Jason Kennedy. “This would allow for uniform improvements in compensation to be applied to contracts.”
The Ludington Education Association released a statement following Monday’s meeting, and it expressed the teachers’ approval of the contract.
“The teachers are pleased with the results of the contract negotiation and are looking forward to continuing to work in unison with Superintendent Jason Kennedy to provide high-quality instruction to our students,” the union stated. “In addition, the Ludington teachers would like to express their gratitude to the community and the board of education for its long-standing tradition of supporting educational excellence in our schools.
“We recognize we are in unprecedented times, but the trust and mutual respect between the district and the teachers union will ensure that our students receive the best educational experience possible,” it stated.
The board also went into closed session on Monday after the district received a request for reinstatement from a student who was expelled from the district after violating district policy and the Student Code of Conduct in 2019. The student completed all requirements of the board and is requesting a return to school. The student was reinstated following the closed session.