Ludington Area Schools Superintendent Jason Kennedy discussed the conditions of bid and sale of district property with the board of education at Monday’s regular meeting.
The new notice was updated from the original, which was issued in August.
Kennedy said at this time there is interest in the properties, which include Foster and Lakeview elementary schools and Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center, but formal bids were not submitted to the district at the time of the previous call for bids.
Kennedy said the district, as of last week, had three interested parties who have completed tours of the buildings.
Kennedy said the district continue to work with Thrun Law Firm in the development of the conditions of bid and sale of the property.
“With the approval of the board of education, I would like to reissue notice of bid with a posting of Tuesday morning,” Kennedy said. “The bids will be due on those properties will be due on Friday, Jan. 8.”
Kennedy said that date should allow time for interested parties to walk through buildings, have questions answered and work with the administration.
“There will be a requirement of $1,000 certified check with the submission of a bid form. Interested parties will submit bid forms to the district by Friday, Jan. 8,” Kennedy said. “They would then have the opportunity to continue to walk through the buildings, have questions answered and formulate their bids. On Jan. 18, at the district’s regular board meeting, the board of education will review each of the bids and then determine if an interview will be scheduled.”
Kennedy said the board of education reserves the right to reject any or all bids, negotiate with any or all bidders or to accept bids.
The winning bid or bids would be before the board for a decision at its Feb. 15 regular meeting.
Appraisals
Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center and Foster and Lakeview elementary schools were appraised by Northern Michigan Real Estate Consultants. The appraisal was based on market value being defined in the agencies’ appraisal regulations as the most probable price a property should bring in a competitive, open market.
Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center was appraised at $100,000, Lakeview Elementary School was appraised at $165,000, and Foster Elementary school at $220,000.
The building appraisals can be found on the district’s website, www.lasd.net, under May 2019 election bond information, then under the heading of building appraisals.