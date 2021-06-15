The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education approved a sale of the South Hamlin Elementary School building to the Pennies From Heaven Foundation for $32,000 during a special meeting Tuesday evening.
The former school building located near the intersection of Lincoln and Decker roads in Hamlin Township closed in 2008 after serving students in the district starting in 1953.
For the past seven years, the building has been leased by the Pennies From Heaven Foundation and Oaktree Academy, which provides a child care center in Mason County.
“John Wilson and the foundation have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into the building,” Superintendent Jason Kennedy said. ”It is a beautiful space inside. However the roof is in such disrepair the improvements that they have made have ended up getting damaged.”
Kennedy told the board during the meeting that the district is in a place where they could not continue to put the repairs on hold.
“We are now in a spot where we have an offer from the foundation (to buy the building),” Kennedy said.
Kennedy read a portion of a letter from Monica Schuyler, executive director Pennies From Heaven, in which she said Oaktree Academy is offering to purchase South Hamlin School for $32,000.
In that letter to the district from Schuyler, it states that Oaktree Academy is committed to use the facility to address a greatest need in our community by providing a quality child care center in Mason County. Oaktree currently has 75-full time enrolled slots, representing 119 children and 89 families.
Schuyler wrote that it represented hard-working employees having quality reliable child care, which allows them to go to work in the schools, at the hospital, in the area’s manufacturing and more. Oaktree is one of a few providers in Mason County to accept Department of Health and Human Services subsidies.
The board also took action on Tuesday to ratify contract negations with the Ludington Educational Support Personnel Association (LESPA) and approve the Elementary Bond Project Application and Certificate for payment No. 14 in the amount of $1,691,626.17.