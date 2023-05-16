The Ludington Area School Board of Education approved the purchase of a new generator at Monday’s regular meeting. The meeting held at Peterson Auditorium at Ludington High School, 508 N. Washington Ave.
The purpose for the generator, according to Superintendent Kyle Corlett, is to make sure the district’s new fuel tanks are functional in case of a power outage. The purchase price for the 22KW Generac generator is $14,810 and will be installed by C & I Electric.
The districts fuel tanks are also used by local emergency personnel, so it is important they remain operational during a power outage, according to Corlett.
The board also approved the building network teams in each building to plan professional development for the 2023-2024 school year. Corlett said an advisory committee is required by the state for each district to approve this committee.
Corlett said currently those development days are planned by the Building Network Teams.
In other business
The board could approved the hiring of Deb Hillier, food service aide; accepted the resignations of Joan Allard, Mallory Sarnowski, Ryan Lewis and Cori Towns; and, accepted the retirement of Susan Shoup by approving the consent agenda on Monday.
The board also approved the school of choice requests for the 2023-2024 school year. Corlett said he would not recommend having any limitations and having the deadline for school of choice before Aug. 4.
“It will give the district time to plan staffing for the new year,” he said.
The board approved the payment No. 37 on the school bond in the amount of $2,258,519.96.
Corlett said the secondary complex is 24 percent complete and added that some classroom floors and walls are nearly completed.