During Monday’s regular school board meeting the Ludington Area School District’s board of trustees approved the purchase of new iPads for the entirety of the district. It is unclear if the cost of those iPads will be covered by a grant or paid for through the technology funds.
Technology Director Andy Klevorn applied for the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund to cover the new iPads, but Klevorn and the district are still waiting to hear the outcome of that application.
The fund from the federal government is a $7.17 billion program that will help schools and libraries provide the tools and services needed to their communities.
Superintendent Kyle Corlett told the board he was excited at the possibility of purchasing cellular iPads for every student in the district.
“We could not have afforded (cellular iPads) with the technology bond,” Corlett said. “I felt it was worthwhile to try and obtain these devices using the grant funds.
“With the grant fund we would be getting new 1 to 1 devices for the entirety of the district along with AppleCare and T-Mobile service for the iPads.”
Corlett said the cost would be $1,959,387.
If the district does not receive the grant to update the iPads would cost the district $785,560 for 1,600 iPads without keyboards and 800 iPads with keyboards, plus an additional $79,475.50 for cases and screen protectors for everyone, according to Corlett.
The district believes it’s important that the iPads arrive in time for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Board President Steve Carlson amended the motion to approve the iPads device replacement pending a successful grant award in the amount of $1,959,328.
If the grant is not awarded the board will purchase the iPads using the technology bond.
The board also approved giving Corlett the authority to approve the more expensive ECF option, which will be enough to purchase iPads for the entire district, which will last five years.