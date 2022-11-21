The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education approved a plan to give its full-time staff and others a retention bonus, according to superintendent Kyle Corlett.
Corlett said in revisiting the ESSER III grant — which the district received during COVID, some items were eliminated — such as the school nurse with other grants received.
“We discussed in committee what was the best way to use the funds,” he said. “We really thought giving it back to the staff would be the best choice.”
We are adding a $500 bonus to our full-time employees and a pro-rated amount for those employees who are less than full time.
Monday’s meeting was held in the Administration Building at 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
Also on Monday, the school district joined forces with the Mason County District Library to offer students a chance to participated in the Unbound Library Services.
“This is one more way to access material, which is age-appropriate and interesting to them, which is not located in the schools’ libraries right now,” said Emily Garland of the library.
Corlett said this is a great opportunity for students to have more resources available to them.
Also on Monday the athletic department requested a change that allows a varsity team to practice on Sunday in the schools’s facility to prepare for a Monday game.
The board limited the availability to be a varsity sport only and stated that the practice can not be made mandatory or affect the status of their playing position and they must miss a team activity during the week.
The tennis courts will also be resurfaced with a grant in the amount of $12,500 and that will be paid for by a grant from the Oriole Foundation.
The Spanish class trip to Peru in the spring/summer of 2024 was also approved by the board of education on Monday.
The board also approved the sale of property at 510 Sixth St. in Ludington for $13,000 to Tom Failing of Thomas F. Construction.