The Ludington School Board of Education held a board meeting in person for the first time since March Monday at Peterson Auditorium.
The board approved the new elementary school’s technology systems to Parkway Electric of Holland for the integrated public address system and clock systems in the amount of $255,550.00. Also approved Monday was the bid for the integrated building access and video monitoring system for the new elementary school. The low bid by Moss of Grand Rapids in the amount of $438,636.32.
The board also approved payment No. 6 for the certificate for payment on the elementary school bond project. The approval allows the district to pay $1,385,738.58 as certified by the architect and construction manager.
The trustees also approved the second reading of the NEOLA Policy update. The update included, according to Superintendent Jason Kennedy, policies on treating behavior toward staff members; removal, suspension, expulsion and permanent exclusion of students; due process rights; facility security; and, protective facial coverage during pandemic/epidemic.
Also on Monday Kennedy and the board recognized October as principal month at Ludington Area School District.
“Principal lead buildings, all of our staff are going above and beyond,” Kennedy said. “This is a way to say thanks you for all that you do.”
Kennedy also informed the board that longtime food service director Donna Garrow turned in her retirement notice effective at the end of the year. Kennedy said her retirement is a blow to the district but the district has posted the position.
“This is an extremely important position to the district,” he said. “Just the other (day, food service) served nearly 700 meals for online learners.”
That was after working 10 hours during the day and then staying and putting in another two hours at night serving meals.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 16.