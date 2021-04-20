During Monday’s regular Ludington Area Schools’ Board of Education meeting the trustees approved the Young 5/developmental kindergarten program.
Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy said it gives the district an opportunity to engage a sector of our youngest learners.
The program allows for additional supports and allows for two years of kindergarten. The first one is a developmental year, or young 5 program, and then children going directly into kindergarten.
Katie Eisinger, principal at Franklin Elementary School, said this year it allows the district to keep the same number of staff positions because the student count projections for next year are down.
“The Young 5/developmental kindergarten program will look like and be categorized as a kindergarten classroom it is just the curriculum will go at a littler slower pace,” she said. “We expect kiddos (students) to come into our classrooms and when they leave we expect them to be readers, writers and mathematicians.
“We have some kids that do not know how to write their name, or hold a pencil any of those things coming into the classroom because pre-school is not required.”
Eisinger said the district is just trying to give the kids the additional support that they need.
“Typically those kiddos (students) are probably going to have retention or need significant intervention in order to be successful,” she said. “We looked at the data the kids that are currently in kindergarten at Franklin alone there are 19 kids that would have qualified for the young 5 program. The need is there. It is just a matter of addressing it.”
As part of the kindergarten registration this year the district is doing academic screenings.
“We will take a much closer look at the academic screenings and have real open and honest conversations with the parents about those expectations,” she said. “Ultimately it is a parent decision. We really feel and the kindergarten team feels really (strongly that) this program provides additional support for our students.”
This program has been in operation in the district in the past, according to Kennedy. This would be a program that the district would work with the parents for those students who are on the young end of being eligible for kindergarten.
“This will allow us to work in our current staffing means at least for this coming year as we understand our numbers and where we expect to be,” Kennedy said. “Long term, there may be an added cost as numbers grow if we decided to continue to operate the program.”
Kennedy said there are two very high quality educators that are interested in the position.