The Ludington School Board of Education on Monday approved Wade Trim to complete the design, permit preparations and inspection of a new traffic signal installation at the corner of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road.
The work is part of the bond proposal for the new school building.
The district, GMB, Wade Trim and the Mason County Road Commission reached an agreement, according to superintendent Jason Kennedy. The board approved the fees for the services at $10,500 for the traffic signal design scope of service, $2,300 for the traffic signal timing permit preparation scope of service and $17,100 for its construction inspection service.
