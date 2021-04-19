The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education took action to approve five bids for the secondary complex during its regular board meeting on Monday.
The board approved a bid of Driesenga Associates in the amount of $14,900 for the soils exploration, geotechnical investigation and soil borings necessary to be completed as a part of the secondary complex bond project.
Ludington Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the proposals assume that they will be able to access the borings with a standard drill rig. In the event the soils are too soft for them to drive their rig to the boring locations, additional charges may apply.
The board also approved the bid for food service consultant services to JRA Food Service Consultants, LLC. in the amount of $21,000. Kennedy said JRA Food Service Consultants also completed the food service design work at the new elementary school complex as a part of the district’s bond project.
The board approved the masonry work in the pool mechanical room to JK Masonry Inc. in the amount of amount of $22,547. The painting work for the pool was awarded to Dimension Four Painting Inc. in the amount of $18,965. The district received one bid for the masonry work and three bids for the painting work, according to Kennedy.
The board awarded the traffic signal work at the corner of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road to J. Ranck Electric Inc. in the amount of $76,500. The district received two bids for the work.
The board also approved the certificate for payment for the elementary bond project application and certificate for payment No. 12 in the amount of $1,777,278.46.
The board approved the Young 5 Developmental Kindergarten Program which the district will start during the 2021-2022 school year.
The board took action to approve the second reading of the NEOLA policy updates and EDGAR policy updates.
The board also discussed the six bids received for the vacant school property at Lakeview Elementary School. Those bids include Gibson Custom Homes, $240,000 (24 housing units); Schultz Excavating, $196,000 (eight housing units); J. White Properties, $195,000 (12 housing units); John Reed and Dan Hunter, $190,000 (12 housing units); Todd and Nicole Stowe, $170,000 (housing, as previously discussed); and Tim Ferwerda, $50,000 (housing).
Kennedy said he plans to meet with the district’s law firm to begin the vetting process.
Kennedy said the district could hold a special board meeting in the next few weeks to discuss and take action on the property bids.