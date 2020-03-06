Members of the Ludington School Board of Education were delighted to find out that the district saved more than $1.4 million on their estimated budget for the work on the new elementary school site and structure after approving bids during a special meeting Thursday night.
The board held a special meeting to award contracts in seven different areas for the first of three phases for the work required to erect the new school as a part of a bond issue that was more than $100 million.
“We were excited,” said Jason Kennedy, LASD superintendent. “While we developed a conservative budget, we were optimistic those numbers would come in below where we had budgeted. We were excited to know the quality projects the we are developing and putting together is under budget, but (also) a project the community will be pleased with and serves our kids in this community for a long time.”
