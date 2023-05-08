The Ludington Area School District’s board of education will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday to consider joining a lawsuit against several social media platforms.
The meeting will be held at the Administration Office at 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
The board of education will enter closed session for the purpose of consulting with legal counsel on the possible social media litigation.
The board of trustees recently postponed the discussion on whether or not to join in a lawsuit with Frantz Law Group, which has entered into litigation against social media companies like Facebook, TikTok and others, alleging that apps have caused a mental health crisis among children and teenagers marked by higher levels of anxiety, depression and thoughts of self-harm.
The board is gathering more information on the lawsuit before making a final determination.
The board, while in closed session, will also discuss negotiation strategy of the collective bargaining agreement with the Ludington Education Association.
The board will re-enter open session to discuss the L-4029 tax rate request form, which has to be approved every school year to confirm the tax amounts being levied on the district’s behalf.
Superintendent Kyle Corlett wrote in the board packet trustees will look into the estimated costs of starting an after-school daycare program for the 2023-24 school year.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board will also review updates from each committee in preparation for the Monday, May 15 regular board meeting.